What is a nice cream and are they really healthy?

Udisha
What is "nice cream"?
All ice cream is nice, but recently, a vegan variant called nice cream is taking over. It is a healthier version with no dairy products and refined sugar. It is usually made using fruits such as frozen bananas, blueberries and more, which provides the creamy texture.
Healthier alternative
Nice cream is lauded for its health properties and honestly, it is healthier than the normal ice cream. Ice cream is made using cream, sugar and added colours, which makes it a sinful indulgence. Nice cream, however, is a fruit-based alternative, packed with nutrients.
Lower calories
While ice cream is high in calories, its vegan alter-ego has low calories and fat, so you can enjoy it even on diet. With no artificial ingredients and dairy products, it is low fat and perfect for lactose free diets.
Some downsides
While a low-calorie alternative, nice cream is packed with carbohydrates, which will not fit into your low-carb diet. Moreover, topping nice cream with artificial sweeteners and candies, will bring up the calorie levels.