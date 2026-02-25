Who is American basketball player Caitlin Clark's Boyfriend, Connor McCaffery?

DEBOLINA ROY
Caitlin Clark's Boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, participated in collegiate basketball at the University of lowa in 2017. He went on to coach Butler University after finishing his collegiate playing career.
Connor received Academic Excellence Award from the University of Iowa five times. Additionally, he was honoured as a five-time Academic All-Big Ten member and received the Big Ten Distinguished Scholar award twice.
He began working with the Indiana Pacers organization as their team assistant. He served there for one season, which helped him to be a professional basketball player.
Caitlin Clark's boyfriend, Connor McCaffery was a high talent baseball player for Iowa. He played 22 games as a redshirt freshman and ranked 7th best in the Big Ten for draft candidates.
Caitlin Clark began dating Connor McCaffery in April 2023,. Their red carpet debut was at the Indiana Pacers Foundation's Golden Gala Fundraiser in October, 2024.