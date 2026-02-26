4 ancient Indian cooking techniques that enhance the food flavour

DEBOLINA ROY
Bhuna is used for heating spices, nuts, or grains to a gentle degree to extract the oil. Bhuna is used to enhance the aromas, warm a curry up, and create a concentrated spice base.
One of the most ancient Indian cooking techniques are Dum Pukht. It includes cooking food in a slow cooker for extended periods while contained in a sealed pot at low temperatures. It uses the ingredients' juices to create concentrated flavours through steam from the pot.
Pardah is the process of covering a cooking pot or pan with a lid while cooking, which captures steam and ensures that the heat is evenly distributed. This also allows for moisture retention and improves the texture of the food.
By heating the inside of a clay oven to very high temperatures using hot air, tandoor allows food to be roasted or baked quickly. It also seals the moisture inside the food and giving it a unique smoky character.