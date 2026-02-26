4 easy ways to cook salmon at home

Udisha
Baked in a foil
Feeling lazy but craving salmon? One of the easiest ways to cook the fish is by baking it. Wrap the salmon properly in a foil along with the herbs and spices of your choice. Steam it until cooked, and you will have a healthy and quick meal.
Oven grilled
Don't worry, this does not require you to take out the barbeque. You just need your oven. Season the salmon while you preheat the oven broiler. Once done, put the fillets inside the oven and broil it for not more than 8 minutes. Glaze it with honey and you practically have a gourmet dinner.
Pan fried
If you are craving a crispy salmon meal, cook it in a pan. Marinade the fish for a few minutes with basic spices. Heat some oil on a pan and fry both sides of the fish until cooked, which will not take you more than 10 minutes. For the extra crunch, coat it with some cornflour before frying.
Air Fried
It doesn't get easier than cooking in an air-frier. For a juicy salmon meal, prep the fillet and place it inside the air-frier. Set the temperature between 180-200°C and let it cook for 10-15 minutes.