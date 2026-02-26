5 best scenic attractions in Kerala that look straight out of a dream

DEBOLINA ROY
Located close to Kollam is Munroe Island which is a group of eight islands consisting of beautiful winding canals, coconut trees and tranquil backwaters. Don’t forget to take a boat tour on Ashtamudi Lake.
Poovar boasts an incredible estuary, where river meets lake and sea in harmony. Golden sandy beaches, still backwaters, and wonderfully green vegetation creates the perfect postcard views. For those looking to unwind, Poovar is one of the best scenic attractions in Kerala.
With coastal charm combined with rich past, Bekal is a truly beautiful place to visit. Set against the backdrop of the Arabian Sea and sandy beaches, Bekal Fort overlooks both and is located in a wonderful seaside village location.
Palakkad's beautiful and extensive yet tranquil landscapes its title "Gateway to Kerala". The majestic paddy fields, as well as the fascinating Silent Valley National Park, can be found in this area.
Vagamon features lush green meadows, tall pine trees,, and haze-covered valleys. It lies on the border of the Idukki-Hills and Kottayam Hills. Take a stroll at the quiet tea plantations.