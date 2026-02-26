5 great Indian routes for solo road trips

Udisha
Mumbai to Goa
This 566 km long road follows the beautiful Konkan coastline and is definitely a treat to the eyes. It's the road that will take you from the din and hustle of the urban life to the calm and quiet of coastal state that is bathed by the foamy waves of the sea. For the best views and clearest skies, travel between October and February.
Manali to Leh
A solo road adventure is all about discovering yourself as you drive through changing vistas and dynamic sceneries. The Manali to Leh is a beautiful journey that takes you through the Himalayas including the Rohtang pass. The best time to take this 425 km long route is from June to September.
Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam
The road between these two cities will take you through forests, coasts and hills, giving you a taste of the diversity the country has to offer. This 621 km journey should be undertaken between October to March.
Jaipur to Jodhpur
If you want a touch of history in your solo road trip, this is the perfect journey to undertake. A distance of 334 km, this road trip is all about the desert view. You can even explore the famous Mehrangarh Fort on the way. For the best temperature and views, visit between October and March.
Bangalore to Coorg
The distance between the two locations is 252 km, perfect for a one-day road trip. The journey is made better with the greenery of the coffee plantations, beautiful roads along the Western Ghats and the serenity. The best time to travel is from October to March.