Indian historical towns: 5 timeless places that feel frozen in time

Orchha is situated next to the Betwa River and features beautiful palaces and forts. The designs of the Orchha Fort and Jahangir Mahal reflects the Mughal culture. The narrow streets and cenotaphs make this a great place for a getaway.
Pragpur exudes colonial nostalgia under the Dhauladhar mountains. Garli is no different with their cobblestone streets and restored havelis within its heritage fair. These historical towns in India feels like time is still frozen.
This historical Indian town got more famous after the filming of Stree. Chanderi has a calm charm, known for hand-made clothing. You’ll find Chanderi Fort, many beautiful temples and peaceful streets that reflects city’s history.
Surrounded by dense forest and ancient temples, Banavasi is a town located next to the river Varada. Its deep-rooted spirituality and cultural past, combined with the tranquillity.
The blue-painted homes of Bundi, stepwells, and palaces decorated with murals create a beautiful place. The Taragarh Fort and Rani Ji Ki Baori reflect the town's royal past. Both cobbled streets and frescoed havelis are representative of Bundi's historic relevance.