Love Alysa Liu's halo hair? Her colourist breaks down her iconic look

Udisha
Alysa Liu's new hairstyle
American Olympic gold medallist Alysa Liu has taken the spotlight with both her figure skating and her beautiful hair! Her hairstylist and colourist, Kelsey Miller helped her achieve the eye-catching platinum striped hair.
The halo look
Kelsey is happy with the results and is of the opinion that Alysa should trademark the iconic look. The hairstylist also shared how she achieved the halo look with an Italian touchup.
The story behind the look
Kelsey met Alysa through a mutual client and the Olympian had kept her identity secret when she went for the hair appointment. She said that Alysa's hair was more "brassy" so she made sure that it turned out to be platinum. To achieve the same, she had to bleach her hair again to get the "milky colour".
The iconic result
Kelsey shared, "We had to lift the warmth out of her hair in order for the halos to look bright blonde." The hair appointment ran five-hour long and Alysa came out with one of the most iconic looks at the Winter Olympics.