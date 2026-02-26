What is the Bahubali Hills trek in Udaipur?

Bristi Dey
If you would ever want to recreate the sunset scene from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, where Naina says, “jitna bhi try karo, kuch na kuch toh chhootega hi", Bahubali Hills in Udaipur awaits you!
Away from the crowds of the royal palaces, this hill in Udaipur is the perfect place for a soothing mini trek. It gives a panoramic view of the Aravalli Hills and the pristine Badi Lake. The sunset and sunrise are the main attractions and its breathtaking scene is sure to whisk you off to serenity.
It still proudly stands as one of the off-beat locations in Udaipur. Bahubali Hills, located near Badi Lake in Udaipur offers a short, easy 10-20 minute hike
As for its history, back in the 17th Century, Maharana Raj Singh built this artificial freshwater lake opposite to the towering Bahubali Hills or Badi Hills.
This 1 km trekking trail offers a thrilling experience, where lush natural vegetation and stunning scenic views are the real showstoppers. People can opt to drive to the location as well as there is a designated pay-and-parking area at Nathavato Ka Guda.
Visitors can combine this trek with nearby attractions as well. Some of such places include Badi Lake, City Palace, Lake Pichola, Bagore Ki Haveli and Jagdish Temple.