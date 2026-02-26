Zareen Khan crushes goblet squats; how can they help your lower body?

ANOUSHKA NAG
Using the core, back stabilisers, and upper body for balance, the goblet squat is a complex exercise that mainly works the quadriceps, glutes and hamstrings.
Incorporating weighted squats is particularly beneficial for women in terms of increasing muscular tone, metabolic rate and bone density. Strength training improves insulin sensitivity, builds lean body mass and activates muscle fibres.
Additionally, goblet squats enhance functional fitness. The movement pattern imitates commonplace activities including standing and sitting, climbing stairs and lifting goods. Strong legs and glutes protect the lower back and lessen knee pain. When done correctly, they can enhance posture and help avoid accidents.
Appropriate progression is necessary while lifting larger weights. Attempting such loads without core stability, mobility and foundational strength can increase the risk of lower back or knee strain.
It's critical to have a controlled tempo, proper alignment and sufficient recovery. Strengthening occurs not just while lifting but also during recovery.