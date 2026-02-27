5 quick things to grab in an earthquake

Udisha
First-aid kit
When an earthquake strikes, it gives no time to think. However, if you have to evacuate your home in a few seconds, try and grab a few things on your way out. One of the most important things is the first-aid kit that you will require in case someone gets injured and other medical emergencies.
Wear hard shoes
When you are stepping out, make sure to put on shoes with thick soles so that your feet are protected from shards of glass, planks of wood and other debris that may have scattered due to the earthquake.
Torch
Earthquakes often cause power to run out. If it is after sundown, a torch will help you navigate through the darkness and avoid danger while evacuating.
Power bank or charger
Since you will definitely have your mobile phones on you, make sure to carry a power bank or a phone charger to prevent your device from running out of battery. You will require your phone to contact people or even call for help.
Wallet or purse
Do not forget to carry your wallet or purse, since it will have important ID proofs, documents and even cash. All of these you will require later and must not leave behind.