Here's what you should know about the Blood Moon Eclipse on March 3, 2026

Udisha
Blood Moon
The first lunar eclipse of the year 2026 is upon us, and will occur on March 3. According to reports, it will be a total lunar eclipse, also known as "Blood Moon". In this rare event, the earth's natural satellite turns copper-red.
What is total lunar eclipse?
Total lunar eclipse takes place when the Earth comes exactly in between the Moon and the Sun and they form a straight line. This alignment can only happen during full moon. The Moon, as a result, comes under the Earth's shadow and the sunlight in the Earth's atmosphere creates the red hue on the Moon's surface.
2026 total lunar eclipse
The lunar eclipse on March 3, 2026 is expected to be properly visible from Australia, western half of North America, most of South America, parts of Central Asia and some areas of the Pacific region.
When is the eclipse?
The eclipse will begin on 11: 04 am GMT and will last till 12: 02 pm GMT, a total of 58 minutes. It can be watched with naked eyes, unlike solar eclipse that requires other equipment.
Will the lunar eclipse be visible in India?
The total lunar eclipse will be visible from parts of India. However, the western part of the country can only catch the final, penumbral phase, since the moonrise happens later. Northeastern India will have the best visibility. In Indian time, the totality of the eclipse will begin at 4:34 pm, and end at 5:33 pm. The chandragrahan (lunar eclipse) falls a day before Holi, on Phalguna Poornima.