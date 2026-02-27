Here's what you should know about the Blood Moon Eclipse on March 3, 2026

Will the lunar eclipse be visible in India?

The total lunar eclipse will be visible from parts of India. However, the western part of the country can only catch the final, penumbral phase, since the moonrise happens later. Northeastern India will have the best visibility. In Indian time, the totality of the eclipse will begin at 4:34 pm, and end at 5:33 pm. The chandragrahan (lunar eclipse) falls a day before Holi, on Phalguna Poornima.