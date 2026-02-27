Who is Vaneeza Sattar, Sania Mirza's ex-husband Shoaib Mallik's alleged fourth bride?

Udisha
Rumored wedding
Indian tennis star Sania Mirza ex-husband, Pakistani cricketer, Shoaib Malik is reportedly getting married for the fourth time. While the news is not confirmed, rumours are he is getting hitched to Pakistani actor Vaneeza Sattar this month.
Who is Vaneea Sattar?
Actor and model Vaneeza Sattar is a popular name in Pakistan and rumours of her marrying Shoaib on February 27 is doing the rounds. Vaneeza's rise to popularity was due to the famous show, Laadli where she played the antagonist, Nazo.
Background
Vaneeza reportedly hails from Karachi. She completed her Bachelor's from Karachi University before stepping into the world of films. She has amassed 125K followers on Instagram so far.
Family bond
The actor regularly shares updates of her personal and professional lives on social media and seems to share a close relationship with her family, especially her mother and sister.