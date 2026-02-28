4 biggest recorded earthquakes in 21st century India

Udisha
2004 Indian Ocean Earthquake
Magnitude: 9.1–9.3
This massive natural disaster happened on December 26, 2004 in the Indian Ocean, causing a tsunami that ravaged coastal India and other countries like Sri Lanka and Thailand. With a massive death toll, this remains the worst earthquake the country has faced in the 21st century so far.
2015 Nepal Earthquake
Magnitude: 7.8
On April 25, 2015, an earthquake originating in Nepal caused significant destruction in India along with China and Bangladesh. Severe impact of the tragedy was felt in the eastern parts of the country.
2001 Gujarat Earthquake
Magnitude: 7.7
On the morning of Republic Day, 2001, India suffered massive loss and damage after an earthquake shook the country, resulting in thousands of deaths. The tremors lasted almost 90 seconds and were even felt in Pakistan.
2005 Kashmir Earthquake
Magnitude: 7.6
This violent earthquake claimed several lives and rendered many more homeless. The disaster struck on October 8, 2005 in Jammu & Kashmir and remains one of the most ruinous natural disasters till date.