4 simple, science-backed tips for a healthy uterus

DEBOLINA ROY
One of the most important tips for a healthy uterus is to keep your body movie. Walking, running, jogging, or yoga helps for a healthy blood circulation and reduction of thickening the uterine walls.
Make sure to include plenty of foods rich in nutrients like: fruits, vegetables, whole grains lean proteins and healthy fats. In addition, make sure you are taking in enough omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B12 , folate and iron .
Ensure to have at least 8-9 hours proper sleep. It helps you restore energy and balance hormonal levels.
Too much stress can cause overeating, which results in weight gain, random menstrual cycles and too much inflammation in the body. Try to practice deep-breathing before you go to sleep.