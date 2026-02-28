4 simple, science-backed tips for a healthy uterus

DEBOLINA ROY

Exercise daily

One of the most important tips for a healthy uterus is to keep your body movie. Walking, running, jogging, or yoga helps for a healthy blood circulation and reduction of thickening the uterine walls.

A balanced diet

Make sure to include plenty of foods rich in nutrients like: fruits, vegetables, whole grains lean proteins and healthy fats. In addition, make sure you are taking in enough omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B12 , folate and iron .

Regulate your sleep cycle

Ensure to have at least 8-9 hours proper sleep. It helps you restore energy and balance hormonal levels.

Manage your stress

Too much stress can cause overeating, which results in weight gain, random menstrual cycles and too much inflammation in the body. Try to practice deep-breathing before you go to sleep.

