4 things to keep in mind before you oil your hair

Udisha
Clean your hair
Never apply oil to greasy, unclean hair since it can make your scalp dirtier and cause dandruff. Make sure to thoroughly cleanse or shampoo your hair before an oil massage.
Timing is key
When it comes to oiling your hair, you must keep track of time. After application, leave it for a minimum of 30 minutes before washing it. You can keep it longer for deeper nourishment but it should not be more than 4-12 hours, depending on your hair type. Over-oiling leads to clogged pores.
Warm the oil
Before applying the oil to your air, heat it up slight for better absorption. Warm oil is more effective since it penetrates deeper into the scalp.
Comb your hair
Always detangle your hair and comb it properly before oiling it. Applying oil on rough, untangled hair, leads to breakage and increased hair fall and also prevents the oil from evenly spreading across the scalp.