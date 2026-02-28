Doljatra: How is Bengal's festival of colours different from Holi?

Udisha
Doljatra
While India celebrates Holi, Bengalis celebrate Doljatra or Dol, which usually falls a day before. While both of them are festivals of colour, and deeply ingrained in the country's culture, there are certain nuanced differences that separate them.
Mythological roots
Doljatra falls on Dol Purnima, which is the spring's full moon. Mythologically, it is a day to worship Radha and Krishna and celebrate their love. Holi, on the other hand has a different mythological root, and honours the victory of Prahlad over Holika. The celebration of colours is an inevitable part of both.
Abir and art
On Dol, Bengalis celebrate spring with music, poetry and dance with women dressing up in sarees and flowers. The festival of colours takes place mostly using powdered colours called abir and water is avoided. Holi is more intense with water-based harsh colours forming an important part of the celebrations.
Rabindranath Tagore's impact on Doljatra
In Bengal, Dol has become more of a cultural celebration with beautiful artistic touches. This unique celebration was started by the Bard of Bengal, Rabindranath Tagore at Viswa Bharati University in Santiniketan.
Basanta-utsav in Santiniketan
Tagore transformed Doljatra into Basanta-utsav, a celebration of the colourful spring, the last season of the Bengali calender. In Santiniketan, he was successful in establishing a tradition that celebrated culture and art which has since spread across Bengal. Today, many travel to the small town to experience the festival.