Holi 2026: 4 things to do if you want an eco-conscious Holi

Udisha
Use herbal colours
Replace chemical colours with herbal ones, as synthetic colours pollute the water and also damage your skin and hair.
Say no to plastics
Celebrations are all about breathing freely but plastics can definitely choke the earth. Say no to single-use plastics, water balloons, plastic water guns and plastic bags. Use paper or cloth bags along with reusable items.
Save water
We should keep water conservation on top priority during festivals by avoiding water balloons and guns, and celebrating with dry colours or gulaal.
Use reusable utensils
Indian festivals are incomplete without snacks and sweets. Serve them in reusable glasses, plates and cutlery. You can also use biodegradable materials like paper or wooden utensils.