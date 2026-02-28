Holi 2026: 5 lesser known Holi sweets

Udisha
Gheeyar
Also known as Ghevar, this Sindhi delicacy is fried in pure ghee. A crunchy and giant sweet, this is a Holi speciality, although not as popular as the traditional Gujiyas.
Ricotta Cheese Malai Ladoo
The name gives away the influence of modern cuisine on Indian sweets and we do not hate it. These are pedas that are made using ricotta cheese besides the usual ingredients.
Til Ladoo
While more of a winter delicacy, this laddoo made of sesame seeds are very famous during Holi and Doljatra celebrated in Odisha and West Bengal.
Kanji ke Vade
Although not as popular, this is a Holi staple in many parts of North India. Known to aid digestion, this is a special snack-cum-drink since vadas are soaked in the kanji.
Puran Poli
Basically a dessert looking like roti, this Marathi sweet flatbread has everything from lentils to jaggery. With a healthy serving of ghee, it will definitely make your Holi better.