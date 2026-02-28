Why is Kolkata's Rajarhat named so? Here's what you should know

Udisha
Rajarhat, Kolkata's latest 'It' destination
Rajarhat is one of Kolkata's most fast-developing areas. Comparatively young in age than the rest of city, it is both planned and organised. Literally translated, 'Rajarhat' means 'the king's marketplace' in Bengali. However, there is a more nuanced history behind the naming of the place.
Lakshmikanta Gangopadhyay
In 1608, Raja Man Singh had entrusted Lakshmikanta Gangopadhyay with the responsibility of five parganas. He belonged to the Sabarna Ray Chaudhury family and they were tax-collectors of the parganas from Barrackpore to Gangasagar.
Gourhari Ray Chaudhury
Years later, in 1649, Lakshmikanta's son, Gourhari Ray Chaudhury, a descendent of the Sabarna Ray Chaudhury family, had started a market in the area and decided to name it 'Rajarhat', possibly as an homage to his ancestry since tax-collectors were seen as kings.
The spread of the name
However, only the market place was named 'Rajarhat'. Eventually, the name came to encompass a larger area around the market, and has stuck ever since.
Centuries in the making
Following Gourhari's death, the place was largely neglected since his descendents moved out to different parts of the city. It continued to remain inaccessible with severe lack of transport. A few years after India's independence, amenities began to develop to give shape to the place we know today.