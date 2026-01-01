5 crystals that bring good luck

Subhadrika Sen
Tiger’s Eye: reinstates your lost confidence so that you are in full control of yourself, which in turn contributes a lot to your success. All you have to do is keep a tumble under your pillow to charge your spirit.
Amazonite: the smooth and easy-on-the-eye colour of this crystal is calming on the nerves, thereby promoting peace and positivity. Once you are at peace, it becomes easier to gauge situations and act accordingly with a cool head.
Rose Quartz: Those who need that extra push of love should keep a rose quartz nearby. The crystal is helpful in bringing about self-love and positivity. Once you love yourself, the perception towards the world and towards loving someone changes.
Garnet: lets positive energy enter your life and restricts the negative ones. It is known to be a crystal that brings good fortune, so you can either wear it or carry a tumble with you.
Peridot: Nicknamed as ‘money stone’, it helps one achieve their dreams by self- manifestation. Hold a tumble, repeat your five goals, feel confident, and go out to achieve them.