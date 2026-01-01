5 most-awaited shows/movies of 2026

Bristi Dey
Dhurandhar Part 2
After the massive success of Part One, the much-awaited sequel, set to release on March 19, has fans on the edge of their seats. The next chapter will delve into the mysterious past of Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza whose real identity was revealed as Jaskirat Singh Rangi in the film’s final scene.
Ramayana
The timeless saga of Rama and Ravana, brought to life with spectacular visual effects, is set to captivate audiences across India. Director Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious, big-budget adaptation of Ramayana will unfold in two parts, with Part 1 slated for a grand Diwali 2026 release, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027.
The Boys Season 5
The final season of the anti-superhero saga drops on April 8, 2026. Expect maximum gore, dark comedy, and chaos as The Boys return. Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and the team find themselves trapped in a brutal dictatorship ruled by Homelander, with the world hanging in the balance.
Bridgeton Season 4
The beloved period drama Bridgerton returns with Season 4, set to release in two parts. Part 1 will premiere on Netflix from January 29, 2026, followed by Part 2 on February 26, 2026. Staying true to its signature style, the season promises a rich blend of romance, scandal, and high-society intrigue woven into a compelling narrative.
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The fashion world is set for a major moment as The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to hit the screens on May 1 this year. After two decades, the iconic world of Miranda Priestly and Andy returns, bringing back the signature glitz, glamour, and wit that made the original unforgettable.