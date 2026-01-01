5 things to keep in mind before beginning your stamp collection

Subhadrika Sen
Source the stamps: Rummage through old letters, ask your friends and extended family to save the stamps for you and request overseas relatives to attach nice stamps when they send you letters.
Take membership of groups: There are several philately groups. Become a member in these groups to get the latest information about stamps and exchange stamps with other members.
Choose a theme: You may choose a theme for your collection. Say by season, country, about literature etc. This is optional, you may also choose to collect stamps of various subjects.
Have a stamp album: This helps you in keeping all your stamps organised and in one place. It also prevents oxidation, dirt, or pollution from touching rare stamps and eventually preserving them.
Keep handling equipments nearby: Keep a magnifying glass to get the most of the intricate details. Also handle stamps using a tweezer and not your bare hands.