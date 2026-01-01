6 countries with the most unique daily traditions

DEBOLINA ROY
Japanese culture often involves a mindful approach to life, while also being organized and respectful of others in a shared environment. Many people start each morning by preparing themselves for the day ahead, as well as maintaining an organized life throughout the day through punctuality and cleanliness. Their habitual behaviours include commuting safely and quietly in public, cleaning schools and workplaces, and taking responsibility for their own waste.
Fika, the Swedish term for coffee break, goes far beyond just a cup of coffee. Each day in Sweden is dedicated to taking a break from work and spending time socializing, relaxing, and enjoying your surroundings with whoever may be around you. This concept of finding balance between work, play and family is part of Swedish culture.
Across many of the major cities in China, each day at least one public park will have large groups of people participating in tai chi, synchronous or group dancing or completing an aerobic workout. The use of parks as communal spaces is a common practice for all generations and is one of the most unique daily traditions in the world.
In Senegal, there is no hurry to drink tea. All day long, Senegalese will sit with their friends and family during the daily process of preparing attaya, a very strong mint tea. This habit not only makes time for relaxing and chatting with your friends but also allows for a deeper appreciation of your friendship.
In the Netherlands, bicycle usage is an integral part of everyday life. People ride bikes to go to work, run errands, and meet up with friends and family, regardless of age and weather conditions. The use of bicycles is not seen as a form of exercise but as part of a person's normal daily routine.
South Korea has a reputation for having a late-night culture in its large metropolitan cities. Long hours at work, evening social activity and late-night meals are the norm, driven by a strong café culture. This pattern of prolonging activity into the night and the speed of everyday life reflects the nature of South Korean culture and social work quality.