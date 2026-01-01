6 global cultural habits that promote a long and healthy life

DEBOLINA ROY
In Japan, the concept of living a long life is measured as a result of being mindful about your food choices, moving daily by taking walks, and having a meaningful place in the world. People also practice eating until they are only partially satisfied. These global cultural habits help reduce stress on the body while maintaining physical and mental health.
In some regions, Italian culture promotes the concept of slow living, eating meals together as a family and enjoying the company of friends and family for hours, promoting moderation instead of overeating. Walking every day and maintaining a strong relationship with family and friends provides an overall healthier heart and lower stress levels.
Daily life for the Greeks also includes balancing food intake, physical activity, and time for resting, as demonstrated by their traditional foods consisting of large amounts of vegetables, olive oil, legumes, social gatherings, and naps that help to minimize the amount of chronic stress placed on the body and provide support for heart health.
Those who live in long-living regions within Costa Rica prioritize their sense of purpose, family, and a simple lifestyle. People maintain a strong social connection, have a desire to get out of bed each day (or have a purpose), and follow a constantly repeated daily routine to sustain their emotional well-being and develop the foundation for a long-term state of health.
The Swedish experience encourages an equitable lifestyle through rest and a planned balance of time to complete work responsibilities and take regular breaks from those responsibilities. These daily breaks give rise to opportunities to spend more time outdoors, maintain healthy relationships with others, and reduce the instances of burnout.
Many daily activities in India are performed with an integral connection to spirituality/wellness. Daily yoga, meditation, mindful breathing, strong family structures, and a predominantly plant-based diet all contribute to having clarity of mind and maintaining a healthy, strong body for many years.