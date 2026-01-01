6 minimalist living trends that are becoming popular globally

DEBOLINA ROY
Less living space is a trend all over the world. Micro-homes or smaller apartments are chosen by more people than before. This is especially true for cities with a high population. These have been rising costs of housing and urban density that have given efficiency of design its charm. This trend is about the functionality of a living space, not its size.
Minimalist living has become one of the most visible lifestyle trends. It is mainly represented in the decrease of clutter and the reduction of possessions that are unnecessary. People are more and more willing to trade the quantity of goods they own for the quality of them and to keep only those which have a function or give them value.
One of the ways to have a minimalist wardrobe is the creation of a capsule wardrobe, which is going to be made up of a few clothing items that are versatile and can be used to make many different outfits. The popularity of this method is increasing globally. It is a way to reduce decision fatigue, save money, and limit overconsumption.
Individuals are consciously cutting down their screen time, making efforts to limit social media usage, and decluttering their digital spaces. Digital minimalism is all about using technology purposefully instead of engaging in constant consumption. This trend signifies the emergence of mental health, productivity, and digital overload issues among people.
People from different countries are collectively embracing the use of reusable products, committing to waste reduction, and choosing eco-friendly alternatives. This trend merges the values of minimalism with the need to protect the environment, thus making minimalism not only a personal but also a global phenomenon.
The concept has caught on worldwide, and more people are changing their habits to include more rest, practice mindful eating, and deepen their social connections. This is by far the most significant minimalist lifestyle trend that has the power to transform everyday life, not just the living spaces.