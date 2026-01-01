7 ancient wellness practices that are still relevant today

DEBOLINA ROY
Ayurveda is an ancient healing practice with its roots in ancient India. The primary focus of this healing system is to balance the human body through a combination of personalized diets, consistent daily routines, herbal remedies, and mindful living; all of which serve as a holistic approach to health. It is one of the most impactful ancient wellness practices worldwide.
Meditation has been practiced for many centuries within most of the major spiritual traditions in Asia. Meditation has been used to develop awareness, emotional stability, and inner tranquility; today, it remains one of the most effective ancient practices for achieving greater well-being, decreasing stress, focus, and improving mental clarity.
Long before the advent of man-made pharmaceuticals, ancient societies relied on the healing properties of plants. Ancient Egyptians, the Chinese, and the Greeks used herbal remedies to support their digestive systems, enhance their immune systems, and maintain general health. Herbal remedies such as turmeric, ginger, and ginseng continue to be widely used around the world today to promote natural health.
Acupuncture is a key component of traditional Chinese Medicine that dates back to ancient China. It aims to balance the body's energy and enhance its self, healing capacity by targeting certain points. Even now, it is a popular and effective method for pain alleviation, stress reduction, and overall health improvement, thus combining the past with the present.
Forest bathing or shinrin-yoku is a Japanese term for spending time in nature to relax the body and mind. It is an old healing practice that advocates for slowing down and getting in touch with the natural surroundings. It has gained worldwide recognition as a tool for stress relief and mental health enhancement.
Gua sha and other ancient bodywork techniques were created to improve the body's blood flow and release its tension. The physical therapies that were once forgotten have made a comeback in present-day wellness practices, particularly for muscle relief, facial care, and relaxation. They are among the most ancient wellness practices that still offer natural healing through touch.
The ancient Greek and Roman civilizations turned to hot baths, saunas, and cold plunges to regain strength and promote health. They believed that the alternation of heat and cold would make the body stronger and improve blood circulation. These methods are still very popular today among