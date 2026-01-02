5 fridge magnet care tips no one tells you about

Subhadrika Sen
Clean it regularly: Take a soft damp cloth with light detergent and clean the magnets once a month or when dirty.
Handle carefully: Magnets come in different quirky shapes and sizes. Handle them carefully, especially ceramic and glass ones, so that they do not break.
Keep away from heat: Make sure that the magnets are not exposed to too much heat and sunlight.
Keep rotating: Never allow a fridge magnet to sit in one place for too long. Keep shifting their positions (on the fridge) so that discolouration or magnet marks do not appear.
Avoid marks, stains and rusts: You can cut a small parchment or wax paper and place it between the magnet and fridge surface to prevent rust or stains.