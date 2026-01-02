6 things on the charcuterie board to complement a cup of hot chocolate

Subhadrika Sen
Strawberries: The sweet and tangy twinge of strawberries go well with the bitter-sweet taste of thick hot chocolate.
Marshmallows: These thick squishy cylinders of sweetness in its regular or roasted form, complement any hot drinks.
Bread sticks: No matter the shape or the size, savoury, unsweetened bread sticks do the trick.
Dry Fruits: For snacking, pistachio, roasted and salted cashew nuts and raisins make the perfect savoury combo to go along with hot chocolate.
Cinammon Rolls: Dip, dunk, drown and eat the Cinammon rolls with your favourite cuppa.
Churros: These classic deep fried desserts are a tried and tested combo with hot chococlate.