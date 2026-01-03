5 must-try street foods for breakfast in Varanasi

Subhadrika Sen
Tamatar Chaat: Sweet, tangy and spicy chaat made with tomato, potato and coriander is one of the iconic breakfasts of Varanasi.
Lassi: Tall glasses of thick beaten yougurt with infused with flavours like rose and mango; topped with chopped dry fruits, is a must-have.
Litti Chokha: Traditionally from Bihar, these open-fire baked gram-flour balls with a mash of spicy brinjal and potato side, is a very promising start to the day.
Malaiyo: Made of whipped malai to form a cloud-like structure and fluffiness, these kesar flavours sweets are available during the winter season and should definitely be grabbed.
Chole / Chana Bhature: for something very filling that would sustain you throughout the day, try this traditional Varanasi breakfast.