4 destinations you should consider for a friends trip in 2026

Gokarna
If friends trip and beaches are synonymous to you, make sure to visit this beautiful coastal town of Karnataka with your gang this year. Famous for beach activities and water sports, you will definitely have fun!
Kasol
A friends trip in the mountains is as cinematic as it gets. This hamlet in Himachal Pradesh is as quaint as its vibrant- a perfect getaway with your friends.
Pondicherry
If beautiful views, aesthetic cafes and quietude of an Indian city feels the perfect vibe to match you friend group's energy, then book your tickets to Pondicherry now! Known for good food and picturesque spots, this is a fun destination for a friends trip.
Vietnam
Want to go on an international friendship but there is a budget constraint! Vietnam is the right country for you. With amazing cuisine, rich cultural and social history and amazing sceneries, this country offers everything you will want on a friends trip.