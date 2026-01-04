4 realistic habits you should follow in 2026 for a healthier self

Udisha
New years and resolutions...
With every new year, come a slew of impossible promises we make to ourselves that we know we cannot keep. Drastic lifestyle changes, strict diet, early morning walks: are all healthy habits but very difficult to commit to overnight. In 2026, choose a healthier life by making realistic changes that will help you reach your ultimate goal.
Healthy sleep cycle
It starts with something as simple as sleep. A good night's timely, undisturbed sleep is very important to keep yourself fit. Ditch the constant late nights and doomscrolling. Schedule your day wisely so that you don't have to stay up late. Have a healthy sleep schedule and get 8-9 hours sleep daily. Occasional late nights are fine, but in 2026, let's not make it a habit.
Healthy meals
If you are a foodie and think that you can commit to a healthy diet all year, you are mistaken. Your body knows if you are eating something unwillingly, and that does more harm than good! It is okay to indulge in good, unhealthy food sometimes if your general diet consists of all required nutrients and minerals. Don't change your food habits completely, just refine them to include greens so that you can enjoy your fried chicken in the weekend.
Stay active
From zero activity to being a regular at the gym is a feat not many can accomplish. And gyms are not the only place that you can shed the fat to become healthier. You can start at home. It is important for you to engage in some physical activity everyday to stay fit. Take a small walk in the terrace, practice yoga or exercise for half an hour at home, and it will give you the results and help you begin your health journey.
Cut down on addiction
Addictions including smoking or drinking will negate all other good habits. Make your health a priority in 2026 and let go of the addiction you know is not good for you. If you are not addicted, consume little to no alcohol and throw away the cigarettes totally. You can do it!