4 things to know about Tatiana Gabriela, who's dating Joe Jonas after Sophie Turner divorce

Tatiana is from Puerto Rico
The 28-year old model who currently lives in New York is originally a Puerto Rico princess. She grew up in Puerto Rico, and her model portfolio states that she enjoys sharing her island-inspired outfits and the scenery that surrounds her everyday life on an island. She is often seen sharing pictures of the locals and the island itself.
She became a model in 2018
Tatiana started her modelling career in 2018. In an interview, she mentioned that she would love to work in Miami and walk in the Miami Swim Week. She stated that she wanted to travel the world, taking roll photos and modelling for contemporary brands and designers
She was in a Bad Bunny Music video
Gabriela also appeared in a Bad Bunny music video for the song ‘BAILE INoLVIDABLE’ in January 2025. She shared the moment that marked a milestone in her career via Instagram. She wrote that she was very thankful to have been a part of the video in Spanish.
Tatiana is an avid traveller
The model also has a love for travelling, and her Instagram is filled with travel pictures from Tulum to the Dominican Republic. The model is known to travel often for work and leisure; this travelling desire seems to be coming in handy as Joe has toured around the US and internationally last year.