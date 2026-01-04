5 major sporting events in 2026 the world is looking forward to

Udisha
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup (February 7 – March 8, 2026)
India and Sri Lanka will jointly host the major T20I tournament where 20 teams will complete over a span of 55 matches as defending champions India will play to retain their trophy.
FIFA Men’s World Cup (June 11 – July 19, 2026)
After a long wait of four years , football's biggest tournament will be back this year. It will be jointly hosted by the United States of America, Canada and Mexico as the new 48-team format makes its debut.
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup (June 12 – July 5, 2026)
England and Wales will co-host the tournament where 12 countries will be competing with each other for the ultimate prize, for the first time.
Commonwealth Games (July 23 – August 2, 2026)
The very popular tournament will be hosted by Glasgow as 10 sports and 6 integrated para sports are set to become part of the tournament. Few of the sports are swimming, athletics, judo and more.
Asian Games (September 19 – October 4, 2026)
Asia's most important multi-sports event will take place this year, jointly hosted by Japanese cities, Aichi and Nagoya. 45 nations will send approximately 15,000 athletes as India prepares to put up a stunning performance yet again.