5 symptoms of Vitamin D deficiency

Udisha
Fatigue
A persistent feeling of tiredness that refuses to go away is one of the most telling signs of Vitamin D deficiency.
Mood swings
Frequent mood changes or a feeling of depression may happen due to a deficiency of Vitamin D.
Muscle pain
Low Vitamin D weakens the muscles and hampers their functioning, leading to pain and aches in the muscle joints.
Regular illnesses
If you are falling sick too often, you may have Vitamin D deficiency which weakens the immune system, making you prone to diseases.
Increased hair loss
If you think your hair fall has increased, you should get your Vitamin D levels checked. A deficiency reduces the speed of hair growth, leading to thinning.