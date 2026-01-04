6 calcium-rich foods that should be in your daily diet

Subhadrika Sen

Spinach: Yes, Popeye the Sailor Man's secret source to strength actually has great iron and calcium content.

Yogurt: Low-fat yogurt is a very good source of calcium. It also aids digestion when had after meals.

Fish: Sardines and salmon not only are a source of proteins but also provide calcium to the body.

Tofu: For vegetarians, tofu is a magic ingredient that provides most essential nutrients.

Beans: These green vegetables provide the body with almost 190 mg of calcium when consumed daily.

Ladies' finger / Okra: Have it as a side dish or roasted, but dont miss out on the calcium it provides along with other nutrients.

