6 wellness retreats in India that are great for digital detox

DEBOLINA ROY
Ananda is one of the most reknowned wellness retreats in India nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas. It blends the philosophy of Veda, Yoga and Ayurveda. Mobile usage is limited so that the guests could connect back with themselves and the nature. Silent walks through forest landscapes, personalized wellness retreats and daily mediation help them restore their mental calm.
Situated near the beach, Swaswara wellness retreat promotes minimalism, silence, and mindful living. Instead of emerging into television and internet the guests are asked to activities like nature walks, art therapies, yoga and meditation. This wellness retreat is particularly beneficial for people who want to connect with their inner self.
Vana is one of the those wellness retreats in India where digital detox is subtely woven into your daily routine. Guests follow a proper routine that includes healthy eating, Tibetian healing therapies, and yoga. The serene ambience makes it ideal for people who are looking for mental clarity and emotional balance.
Set amidst lush greenery, Kairali focuses on a holistic approach of wellness. Digital use is minimal so that guests can fully get engaged into yoga and therapies. The soothing environment and authentic Ayurvedic treatment help you detox both your mind and body.
It offers a serene and peaceful environment in an ashram that combines the comfort of a luxury hotel. At Shreyas Yoga Retreat, you can take part in daily yoga practice and meditation, participate in volunteering, and experience an experience of digital disconnection through yoga and meditation. The calming environment of rural India and the disciplined lifestyle of allow visitors to be able to recharge their minds.
This retreat has a very structured way of developing your meditation practice through Buddhist teachings, while also providing a very spiritual and minimalist approach. You will experience a digital detox from all technology, silence throughout your stay, and mindful awareness during your sessions.