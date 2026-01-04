From kitchen to cardio: 7 Indian heart-healthy foods that you should include in your diet

DEBOLINA ROY
India's diet is largely made up of lentils or Dal. It provides high levels of plant-protein as well as a good source of soluble fibre. Dal keeps you feeling fuller for longer and helps maintain healthy cholesterol levels. It is one of the best Indian heart-healthy foods that you can eat on a daily basis.
The other types of Indian foods that most closely resemble dal would be idlis. The fermentation process used in the making of idlis promotes a healthy gut, and gut health has an extensive connection to heart health.
Rajma is another type of bean that is found in India. Rajma is rich in both plant-protein and fibre, which help to provide a steady source of energy and promote heart-healthy eating patterns.
Coconut is an ingredient commonly found in South Indian cuisine. When consumed mindfully and in moderation, coconut is rich in healthy fats. Recipes in South India generally combine a generous amount of coconut along with veggies, spices and lentils.
Turmeric is an essential ingredient in Indian cuisine. When prepared with garlic, turmeric, and a little amount of cooking oil, most vegetables are high in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents, which contribute to the long-term health of your heart.
Millets, the traditional grains of India, are rich in dietary fibre. They do not contain gluten and provide a steady release of energy. Millets also promote stable blood sugar levels, and they are also labelled as "superfoods" because of their multiple health benefits.
Coastal-style fish curries, particularly those that are simply prepared with spices and tamarind, are lean sources of protein and healthy fats. These dishes are made with traditional cooking methods, especially in mud pots.