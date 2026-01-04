Sharing updates on your own wedding on social media? Be careful about these things

Udisha

Do not overshare

While wanting to document every moment of your wedding on your social media, you must be careful about what to sure. Do not disclose your wedding venue and date on social media, for that seriously puts you at risk. Blur out the details if you are sharing the wedding invite.

Do not share your guest list

Privacy is important and it is necessary that you monitor how much you share on social media. Do not disclose your guest list, since it puts your guests at risk and affects their privacy.

Do not post wedding documents

Refrain from sharing images of any documents such as the wedding certificate or ID cards for they can be used by scammers and fraudsters against you.

Monitor who gets to see your social media updates

Sharing your wedding updates only with the people you personally know and trust. It is advised that you do not share any details with a public audience. Curate a list of people who can be privy to the information you share.

