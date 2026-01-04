Top 5 local Indian festivals you should experience in 2026

Karni Mata Fair- Rajasthan

Celebrated twice a year at Deshnok, Rajasthan, at the Karni Mata temple, it is one of the most underrated local Indian festivals. The temple is filled with thousands of rats, who are believed to be the reincarnation of our ancestors. During this festival, the rats are offered grain and milk and consuming their leftovers is considered one of the most auspicious things.