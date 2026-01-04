Top 5 local Indian festivals you should experience in 2026

DEBOLINA ROY
Bhagoria is one of the most important harvest festivals in MP, celebrated by the Bhilala tribe. But what makes it unique is that it is a matchmaking fair. You can witness people embracing colourful drums echoing throughout the town and young couples choosing partners. The rawness and the vibrancy of Bhagoria Haat make it one of the must-see local Indian festivals.
The Apatani tribe in Ziro celebrates this festival every year on July 5th to pray for fruitful crops, harmony with nature and good health of cattle. Tribal music, traditional dance forms like Daminda and Pri-Dance, bamboo feasts, sacrifice, and unique rituals like offering rice/millet beer take over the misty fields of Arunachal Pradesh.
Celebrated twice a year at Deshnok, Rajasthan, at the Karni Mata temple, it is one of the most underrated local Indian festivals. The temple is filled with thousands of rats, who are believed to be the reincarnation of our ancestors. During this festival, the rats are offered grain and milk and consuming their leftovers is considered one of the most auspicious things.
Torgya Festival occurs every year at Tawang monastery and features Cham dances performed by monks with masks to scareaway evil spirits. The three-day festival is set against a stunning background of snow-covered peaks and prayer flags fluttering. This local Indian festival includes a special ritual called “Yamatakha chakkhar zurgupa” rite, which is a pyramid-shaped dough effigy.
Villagers honour their cattle with extravagant halos and decorate them before parading around their towns with them, celebrating with recreational sports; Pola is a rural festival that demonstrates the simplicity and thankfulness of the farmer. Unlike the urban celebrations, Pola reflects gratitude and simplicity.