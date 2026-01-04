Viral travel destinations: 5 places that became famous after Instagram reels

DEBOLINA ROY
Situated in the Dolomites region of Northen Italy, it is one of the most peaceful alpine lakes that attracts a lot of locals and hikers. The emerald-green water, wooden rowboats, misty mornings has gained a lot of popularity on Instagram. It became one of the most viral travel destinations in the world, especially for couples.
This iconic jungle swing in Bali became famous mostly after celebrity travel reels. The freedom of soaring high over lush green forest, rice terraces and flowing outfits makes it even more attractive.
The credit of making Lake Como viral especially goes to the Deepveer wedding. Luxury villas, sundowner yatch parties, scenic boat rides, and peaceful lake side cafes is attracting more Indians over the years, especially for destination wedding.
The Faroe Islands had only minimally gained recognition outside of Europe prior to the rise of Instagram Reels. It became an instant viral phenomenon through short films displaying their stunning cliffs dropped straight into the water, lone waterfalls poured over the edge of a cliff and the solitude of the woolly sheep.
The Blue City in Morocco is now famous due to social media. Videos posted on Instagram using the new reels revealed many sights of the city. Its blue-painted streets and stairways showcase digital collections of people making their walking tours through the streets.