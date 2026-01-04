What's the real difference between setting spray and finishing spray?

Udisha
Different goals
While setting spray and finishing spray might sound similar, there is a fundamental difference. Setting spray helps make up stay all day without melting, sealing it in place. Finishing spray on the other hand, adds to your look and helps blend the layers better and makes it look more natural.
Different ingredients
Setting sprays have alcohol and have drying capacities, giving a matte look while finishing sprays are more hydrating and are often water based providing a dewy make up look.
Different use
Setting spray is applied at the very last, it is the final step that secures the make up. Finishing spray comes in between, often after applying the powder for a more balanced look.
Different formula
Setting sprays usually have polymers or film-formers for a better blended look while the formula is similar but much stronger in fixing sprays.