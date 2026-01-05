4 types of art you can do with seaside collectibles

Subhadrika Sen
Sand art: Divide the sand that you have in different bowls and add food colour to give it shades. You may use these abstractly on a canvas or draw a painting and then fill it in.
Stick on shells: Draw an outline and fill it up with shells of different shapes and sizes. You can also stick on rocks. The rest of the outline can be filled with sand.
Fine prints: Trace shells, snails, starfish, fossils on a piece of paper. with these trace marks you can create an art canvas or a journal paper.
Shell jewellery: Pick up structurally intact shells from the beach. Wash it well and dry it off. If you have same shells, drill it to make a ear-ring, arrange them in a row to make bracelets or necklace, use a statement piece to make a finger-ring and smaller ones can be made into hair clips.