5 foods that make Makar Sankranti special

Subhadrika Sen
Makki ki roti with Sarson ka Saag: A Punjabi cuisine special, this is only available during the winter months and no festival is complete without a hearty plate with melted white butter on top.
Khichdi: An all - India comfort food, one hot bowl of Khichdi is a rainy day or festive day staple.
Puran Poli: This Gujarati-staple is a simple, go-to food that is prepared during each festival. Keep it savoury with achar or sweet with jaggery, but dont forget to include it in your meal.
Patishapta: Come winters and no house in Bengal misses Patishapta. Made with rice flour, maida and relished with nolen gur, its a Makar Sankranti favourite.
Chikki: A year rounder favourite, this peanut and jaggery slabs are a anytime snack that one devours after meals or to celebrate wins in a kite race.