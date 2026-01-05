5 things to remember on your first trip to Amritsar

Subhadrika Sen
Respect local customs: Be mindful and respectful towards local cultures. Wear modest clothes and cover your head while visiting temples.
Beat the weather: Amritsar can have high temperature during the day. So, keep yourself hydrated, apply sunscreen, carry sunglasses and wear comfortable walking shoes.
Sightseeing checklist: When in Amritsar, a visit to the Golden Temple, Jallianwallah Bagh, Wagah Border should be on top of your list followed by other activities liek shopping, eaing local cuisine etc.
Travel like a local: Ditch the AC cars and volvo buses and hire an auto-rickshaw or make use of your legs to walk around town.
Local cuisine is a must: From tall glasses of freshly made lassi to Amritsari Kulcha in breakfast and Amritsari Macchi or Sarson ka Saag and Makki di roti for lunch, missing out on local cuisine isnt an option.