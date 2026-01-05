5 visa-free countries for Indians that are surprisingly cheap to visit

DEBOLINA ROY
There is no visa requirement for Indians to visit Barbados. It is easy to travel to Barbados on a budget if you do not choose to stay at a luxury resort or hotel. Budget accommodations (guesthouses and homestays) start off at a decent price. The bus system on the island is affordable, as are local food stores that sell a meal of fish and a plate of rice. Even with the expensive location in the Caribbean, the daily cost of living in Barbados can be fairly reasonable.
Travelers from many countries can enter Jamaica without needing a visa and enjoy relatively affordable costs for everything once they arrive on the island. Budget accommodations such as guesthouses and hostels are easy to find in Jamaica, as are cheap public transport options like route taxis. Additionally, cheap local meals, including jerk chicken and patties, can be found almost everywhere.
Kazakhstan is one of the cheapest visa-free countries for Indians with low-budget accommodation and transport. Hotels and serviced apartments in major cities, including Almaty, are relatively inexpensive, while ride-hailing applications charge riders significantly less compared to similar services found in many European countries. In addition, eating out at local restaurants is affordable. Additionally, travelling around the country is inexpensive.
Nepal is a cheap travel destination for Indians because it has both an open border and many similarities with Indian culture (such as religion, language, and social customs). There are various types of accommodations available in Nepal (from hostels to hotels with moderate prices), and food and intercity bus fare is inexpensive.
Travelers can visit Mauritius without needing a visa, making this an affordable vacation option outside of traveling in a high-end resort. Budget-friendly hotels and apartments exist, along with the availability of grocery stores and local restaurants to provide for lower-cost meals while on vacation. Additionally, visiting public beaches and nature reserves does not have any entrance fees.