5 visa-free countries for Indians that are surprisingly cheap to visit

Barbados

There is no visa requirement for Indians to visit Barbados. It is easy to travel to Barbados on a budget if you do not choose to stay at a luxury resort or hotel. Budget accommodations (guesthouses and homestays) start off at a decent price. The bus system on the island is affordable, as are local food stores that sell a meal of fish and a plate of rice. Even with the expensive location in the Caribbean, the daily cost of living in Barbados can be fairly reasonable.