6 underrated island destinations you should explore in 2026

Uoleva, Tonga

For absolute bliss, head to the island of Uoleva in the Ha‘apai islands of Tonga. This virtually undiscovered sand island has only a few eco-friendly beachside chalets scattered about, providing a simple, barefoot experience well away from the madding crowds. This island has no roads and is void of crowds with pristine beaches, coral reefs, and the opportunity to truly unplug and disconnect. Kayak, snorkel, or simply take in the star-filled sky above.