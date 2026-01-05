6 underrated island destinations you should explore in 2026

DEBOLINA ROY
Tiwai Island is one of the most popular and underrated island destinations. situated within the Upper Guinean Rainforest it is also one of the newest addition to the UNESCO World Heritage list and is a part of Gola-Tiwai complex. It is not just another tropical beach destinations. Nestled near Moa River, the biodiversity features ore than 135 species of bird, 11 primate species, including pygmy hippos.
Only an flight or ferry ride away from the beautiful island of Madeira, the greatly underappreciated gem of Europe waits. Described as the ‘golden oasis’, the Atlantic island of Porto Santo stretches a 9km line of golden sand. In contrast to its popular counterparts, the tranquil Porto Santo enjoys a laid-back atmosphere, boasting crystal-clear waters perfect for snorkelling or a swim, the healing qualities of mineral-rich sands, and a slower pace of life.
For absolute bliss, head to the island of Uoleva in the Ha‘apai islands of Tonga. This virtually undiscovered sand island has only a few eco-friendly beachside chalets scattered about, providing a simple, barefoot experience well away from the madding crowds. This island has no roads and is void of crowds with pristine beaches, coral reefs, and the opportunity to truly unplug and disconnect. Kayak, snorkel, or simply take in the star-filled sky above.
Historically inaccessible to the general public for several decades, thanks to its former use as a military location, Vis Island remains an authentic destination that many other beaches along its coast lack. Vis is often voted among the top tranquil and underrated destinations in Europe where the tourist sector is absolutely local. The island is home to pebble beaches and caves like Stiniva Cove to discover, wineries to make local wine, and fishing restaurants serving fresh seafood.
Benguerra Island, a part of Bazaruto Archipelago, lies in the southern coast of Mozambique and blissfully remains unknown to international tourists. “olden beaches, luxury and laidback boutique hotels, and top-notch diving spots” mark this place as a perfect combination of comfort and natural beauty and activities would include horse-riding on beaches during sunset, boating in lagoons, and snorkeling in its rich reef life.
Hidden away off the coast of the Philippines’ Camiguine Islands, Mantigue Island is a small coral-circled gem that often gets overlooked by travelers in favor of more popular destinations such as Palawan or Cebu. The whole island is no bigger than four hectares, but it manages to squeeze in white-sand beaches and excellent snorkeling simply off the shore. The waters of Mantigue Island are a sanctuary for sea turtles.