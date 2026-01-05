7 cities with best Indian sweets on a budget

Kolkata

The city of joy is already famous worldwide for having a plethora of unique and delectable sweets. Kolkata is often termed to be the sweets' capital of India. Chhena-based sweets such as Rosogolla, Sandesh, Chamcham, and Mishti Doi are some of the best Indian sweets that have been invented in Kolkata. Traditional sweets like these are accessible at an affordable price.