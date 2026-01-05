7 cities with best Indian sweets on a budget

DEBOLINA ROY
The city of joy is already famous worldwide for having a plethora of unique and delectable sweets. Kolkata is often termed to be the sweets' capital of India. Chhena-based sweets such as Rosogolla, Sandesh, Chamcham, and Mishti Doi are some of the best Indian sweets that have been invented in Kolkata. Traditional sweets like these are accessible at an affordable price.
Mathura is also renowned for its Mathura peda, which is a thick and caramelated sweet made out of khoya and sugar. Mathura peda is also strongly associated with the importance given to the place from a religious perspective.
Agra is more than Taj Mahal; it is also known as the birthplace of petha. Petha is a transparent sweet dish that is prepared from ‘ash gourd.’ ‘Petha’ comes in many flavors such as plain, kesar, ‘angoori,’ and ‘dry fruits.’ These sweets are readily available throughout ‘Agra,’ mostly in and around ‘Agra’s’ market.
Jaipur boasts of rich, festive sweets that portrays Rajasthan's royal heritage. Ghewar, made from flour, ghee, and sugar syrup, is the most famous sweet of the city, specifically during the monsoon festivals. Other popular options include balushahi, mawa kachori and churma laddoo.
The sweet culture of Lucknow is on a level equal to its Biriyani and kebabs. Malai Gilori, which takes the form of a paan, consists of milk cream, while Shahi Tukda, which is made of bread and milk products, has the flavour of saffron.
Sweets in Varanasi also have strong season-based and religious connections. Malaiyo, a light and frothy sweet made from milk, which is only found in winter mornings, is a specialty of the city. Other sweets of the city, like Lal Peda, Rabri, and Jalebi, are also some of the best Indian sweets, available in local shops.
Ahmedabad's sweets reflect Gujarat's penchant for balanced flavours. Options range from the dense gram-flour fudge called mohanthal, oozing with ghee (clarified butter), to sukhdi (gol papdi), a preparation made with wheat flour and jaggery. These are common home preparations, too, so prices remain low as local shops compete.