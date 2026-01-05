7 famous street foods people genuinely travel the world to eat

DEBOLINA ROY
One bite from what appears to be an ordinary burger shack will turn your whole life upside down. Queenstown has become a destination people drive out of their way just to eat at Fergburger because of its huge patties, fresh ingredients, and the never-ending lines. It is one of the few small-town street foods that have gone globally famous.
Do not even think of restaurant versions. Real laksa is found only on the street. Thick rice noodles are served in a spicy coconut broth decorated with seafood and herbs. Every hawker has a secret recipe, and different bowls of laksa have become a mission for travellers chasing authentic, famous street foods.
These are corn-based breads that can be grilled, stuffed, and eaten at any time of the day. From shredded beef to melting cheese, arepas have become the country's comfort food and a source of national pride. Travelers look for the late-night street stalls where this simple dish is intimate and unforgettable.
Hot, melty cheese and egg-filled fresh bread may seem simple, but khachapuri from street vendors is very different. It is incredibly satisfying and delicious; many people will travel to Georgia just for this dish.
Grilled skewers of marinated meat, typically beef heart, are prepared over charcoal at dusk and will fill your nose with the smoky scent of grilled food, along with spicy notes, as well as extremely soft and tender meat. The unique flavours of anticuchos demonstrate Peru’s commitment to spicy foods.
Crisp crepes filled with eggs, sauce, herbs, and crunchy vegetables are prepared in hot, oiled griddles at 2 A.M. They’re delicious, speedy to eat, and completely customizable, which makes them a great way to get breakfast during your travels.
A loaf of bread that’s been hollowed out and then stuffed with curry may appear messy, but that adds to the dish’s appeal. The storied history of bunny chow gives this dish deep roots in South African cuisine; it is one of those quintessential street foods that should be eaten on the street, with your hands.