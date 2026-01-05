Bangladeshi artist Ashfika Rahman marks debut exhibition in New Delhi

Subhadrika Sen
Ashfika’s ongoing exhibition is called Of Land, River and Body (Mati, Nodi, Deho).
The exhibition is an amalgamation of three artistic series, namely, Than Para, files of the Disappeared, and Behula these Days.
The exhibition spans across audio-video exhibits, photographs and three-large scale installations.
Rahman moves across photography, textiles, print, texts, videos and sounds for her displays which oscillate between art and documentary.
Head over to Vadehra Art Gallery till January 24, 2026 between 10 am – 6 pm (Sundays closed).